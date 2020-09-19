2nd annual “Bags For Ben” cornhole tournament benefits family of fallen officer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cornhole tournament to help a fallen officer had its first day of competition at the Sea Dog Saturday.

It was the 2nd annual “Bags For Ben” tournament, with over thirty teams competing to raise money for the family of Ben Campbell, a State Police Detective who died in an accident last year.

Entrants paid a fee to take part, and special t-shirts were for sale as well, with all proceeds going to Campbell’s family.

Participants were happy to play for a good cause.

“We have a cornhole tournament here every Wednesday, and, seeing new faces here today, it really means something, that people care and want to help and contribute,” says tournament Participant Tirna Cayford.

If you missed Saturday’s tournament, it’s not too late.

You can sign up and take part on Sunday.

