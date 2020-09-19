10 staff members at Waterville hospital quarantined after potential COVID-19 exposure

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville hospital has quarantined ten members of their staff after they were directly or indirectly exposed to a patient with COVID-19 in the hospital.

Officials at Northern Light Inland Hospital say they learned Thursday that one of its patients tested positive for the virus.

The Maine CDC has been notified.

Hospital officials say they are working with them on contact tracing.

To protect the privacy of patients and staff, officials say they will not be discussing details.

“Safety remains our top priority. We are closely assessing how the exposures occurred so we can prevent future exposures. We will continue to communicate about the situation with our staff and the community.”

“Inland is grateful for our community support now and throughout the pandemic. Please know that we are doing everything possible to address this situation and safeguard our community.”

