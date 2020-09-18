WIC recipients can use EBT cards instead of paper vouchers

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - State officials say WIC recipients can now use EBT cards instead of paper vouchers.

E-WIC is up and running.

The new cards work just like debit and credit cards.

The Women, Infants, and Children nutrition program is run by the Maine CDC and serves more than 16,500 individuals.

Pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, and infants and children up to age five are eligible.

They must meet income guidelines and live in the state. They also need to be determined by a health professional to be at nutritional risk.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.