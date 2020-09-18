Advertisement

Traffic officials marking one year since state's hands-free law took effect

(KY3)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 18, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been one year since Maine’s hands-free law went into effect. That means no phones or other hand held devices while you’re driving.

This week traffic officials are reminding drivers not to fall back into bad habits.

Typically the Bureau of Highway Safety would have hosted a large campaign a few months ago. April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. But with fewer people on the roads due to the pandemic, they held off on the campaign.

They were also unable to gather data related to distracted driving. This would have allowed Maine to determine what kind of impact the hands-free law has had.

But Senator Bill Diamond, who wrote the bill that became law, says he’s heard positive feedback. “They have certainly said that this is something that passing this law has really made a difference. At least anecdotally, they observe a big difference. So, hopefully at some point we’ll get some data that is reliable, but I’m so please that Maine is one of the state’s that has this law,” he says.

The Bureau of Highway Safety says they now plan to host ad awareness campaigns and collect data from October 5th through the 12th.

