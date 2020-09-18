Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg(MGN)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation, has died, the Supreme Court said on Friday. She was 87.

“Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, D.C., due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer,” the Court said in a statement.

This is a developing story, we will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

