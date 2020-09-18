Skowhegan moves towards fall sports, and a new mascot

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -The Board of Directors for SAD 54 said they will allow Skowhegan High School to be become the latest to compete in sports this fall. That means Skowhegan will be participating in soccer, field hockey, cross country, golf and 7-on-7 football.

Skowhegan has also moved one step closer to finding a new mascot.

Over 700 students grades 6 through 12 voted on nine different mascot options. The top vote-getter was the “Phoenix” with 21-point-9 percent of the vote, followed closely by “River Hawks” with 21-point-5 percent. Coming in third was to simply go with “Skowhegan.”

The board will make it’s final decision on the new mascot next month.

