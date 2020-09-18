School nurses encourage parents to screen children at home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

School nurses in Maine say they need parents to work with them to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms before they go to school.

Children need to have their temperatures taken and go through a basic screening as a safety precaution.

School nurses said parents should ask their children if they are feeling well or if they have a sore throat or a cough.

“We know parents are busy, they have jobs, there’s been so much hardship with the pandemic but just taking that one small step and ensuring that their child isn’t sick means preventing illness from being spread at school,” said Melanine Lecours, a school nurse for Waterville schools, said the type of thermometer used does not matter.

She said parents who can’t afford one should contact their child’s school for help.

