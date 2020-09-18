Advertisement

School nurses encourage parents to screen children at home

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

School nurses in Maine say they need parents to work with them to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms before they go to school.

Children need to have their temperatures taken and go through a basic screening as a safety precaution.

School nurses said parents should ask their children if they are feeling well or if they have a sore throat or a cough.

“We know parents are busy, they have jobs, there’s been so much hardship with the pandemic but just taking that one small step and ensuring that their child isn’t sick means preventing illness from being spread at school,” said Melanine Lecours, a school nurse for Waterville schools, said the type of thermometer used does not matter.

She said parents who can’t afford one should contact their child’s school for help.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

Maine DOE will launch Social Emotional Learning curriculum

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Social Emotional learning curriculum is set to debut this fall.

Education

Nationwide shortage of bus drivers also reflected locally

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
"Our bus drivers are amazing. Like most places everywhere we do not have enough of them.”

News

RSU56 going remote for two weeks, decision triggered by positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 6:26 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Parents are urged to monitor their children for any signs of the virus.

Education

Maine businesses and Chamber of Commerce collect nearly 2,000 books for local kids

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Educators indicated that access to books for kids was a higher priority this year due to COVID-19.

Latest News

Education

New Camden-Rockport Middle School welcomes students for the first time

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
85 to 90 percent of students are returning in person with the rest opting for remote learning.

Local

DOE color codes for schools remain same, York Co. still yellow

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT
|
By Catherine Pegram
York County moved from green to yellow last week with the increase in COVID-19 cases there

News

Students in Lewiston affected by shortage of bus drivers

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 7:31 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The district is still hoping to hire enough bus drivers in time for their opening on September 14.

Back To School

Desk shortage delays some schools from reopening as planned

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Some schools are still waiting for key supplies like desks.

Back To School

Hallowell and Richmond Police Departments compete to ‘cram the cruiser’

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The department that collects the most school supplies wins.

Education

Maine D.O.E. launches program to keep students and educators engaged

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The modules ensure that remote learning will remain active, engaging and continuous.