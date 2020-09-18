Advertisement

Portland reminds marijuana businesses they need license to operate

Maine has already issued at least six licenses for adult use establishments.
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The city of Portland is reminding marijuana businesses that they need a license in order to continue operating.

An ordinance that established which types of marijuana businesses can operate in Portland went into effect last month.

Business owners without a license could face fines or other actions, but since the ordinance is so new, city officials said they are willing to work with people.

“If we find people that are operating, we are working with them to get them licensed as fast as possible. With it being a new ordinance, we always look for voluntary compliance and we’re working with everyone to get licensed. It was just more of an FYI for everyone,” Licensing and Housing Safety Manager Jessica Hanscombe said.

The reminder comes as retail marijuana sales for those 21 and older are set to begin statewide on October 9.

Maine has already issued at least six licenses for adult use establishments.

