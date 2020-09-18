Police identify victim of fatal crash that happened in Freedom on Thursday
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) -
A Manchester woman died Thursday afternoon in a crash in Freedom.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Palermo and Albion Roads around 4 o’clock.
Police say 48 year old Dawna Kent did not stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a heavy duty commercial pickup truck.
The truck is owned by a local construction company.
A passenger with Kent was taken to the hospital with what authorities say are non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries.
