Advertisement

Police identify victim of fatal crash that happened in Freedom on Thursday

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) -

A Manchester woman died Thursday afternoon in a crash in Freedom.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Palermo and Albion Roads around 4 o’clock.

Police say 48 year old Dawna Kent did not stop at a stop sign and drove into the path of a heavy duty commercial pickup truck.

The truck is owned by a local construction company.

A passenger with Kent was taken to the hospital with what authorities say are non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Crews respond to fire in downtown Old Town

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Small fire at new restaurant location

News

Maine school district offering free meals for children

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine school district offering free meals for children

Alert Bar

Manhunt underway in Maine for two men charged with sex crimes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two men wanted by authorities, one convicted of rape the other charged with rape, believed to be in Western Maine area

News

Portland reminds marijuana businesses they need license to operate

Updated: 9 hours ago
Maine has already issued at least six licenses for adult use establishments.

Latest News

News

WIC recipients can use EBT cards instead of paper vouchers

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The new cards work just like debit and credit cards.

News

Northern Light EMMC honoring employees

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The new awards wall was unveiled Thursday.

News

Autumn Gold days return to Ellsworth

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 35th annual Autumn Gold Days in Ellsworth starts next week.

News

Maine Children’s Alliance holds virtual Children’s Conference

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Children’s Alliance held it’s 2020 Children’s Conference virtually Thursday.

News

Maine CDC asked about flu mandate

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He said a high number of Mainers generally get the flu shot each season.

News

Maine DOE to launch Social Emotional Learning curriculum

Updated: 20 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6