Permanent COVID-19 testing site in Bangor in the works

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A temporary coronavirus swab and send testing site in Bangor is getting a permanent location near the airport.

The current one is at Bass Park in Bangor.

We spoke with Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health Friday about the move.

He says plans are not finalized and won’t be for several weeks but they are working to open the new drive-through coronavirus testing site on Maine Avenue.

Jarvis says it’s on the site of overflow parking the airport isn’t using right now.

He says the space comes with many benefits.

“It’s getting colder outside and so we do need to move to a facility that can protect our staff as well as those individuals that need to be tested or assessed," says Jarvis.

Northern Light also has a new testing assessment clinic in the works on union street where the health care mall is located.

They’ll be announcing more information in October.

