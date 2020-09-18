Ohio Street bridge work in Bangor will close I-95 at times next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor area drivers will want to be aware of some upcoming road work that could impact your travel.

Work on the Ohio Street bridge replacement is going require the interstate to be shutdown at times next week for road striping.

The northbound side of I-95 will be closed between 11pm Tuesday night and 5am Wednesday morning.

The southbound side will be closed from 11pm Wednesday night until 5am Thursday morning.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic next month.

