Northern Light EMMC honoring employees

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A new awards wall now honors employees at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The wall was unveiled Thursday afternoon.

It includes the recipients of the five annual awards given out by the hospital.

These awards honor those who go above and beyond for their patients and coworkers.

The wall will continue to be updated every year with current photos and past recipients' names.

“I take pride every day in the job that I provide, the care that I provide to my patients," said Tricia Collins, a nurse manager at Northern Light. "To be recognized and to be honored, I was very emotional.”

“We really appreciate what our staff brings to the table, so it’s great for patients and our visitors to see that, that we have so many high performers at Northern Light," said nursing technician Terry Skipper.

Due to the need for social distancing, participants at the unveiling were limited to the recipients and their supervisors.

