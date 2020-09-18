Advertisement

Manhunt underway in Maine for two men charged with sex crimes

One suspect convicted of gross sexual assault; other suspect is out on bail for rape charge
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A manhunt is underway in western Maine for two men wanted by the Maine Department of Corrections.

Authorities say 36-year old Shawn Batchelder has not reported to his probation officer. He was sentenced to prison in 2012 for rape. He was last seen in Augusta on September 12th.

Wanted by Maine DOC
Wanted by Maine DOC(WABI TV)

Authorities believe Batchelder is in a heavily wooded area near Rangeley or Byron. They also believe he’s travelling with another man, Steven Petersen. Petersen is currently on bail for a charge in York County of Gross Sexual Assault.

It is not typical for the MDOC to notify the public when an individual absconds from probation. However, the MDOC considers Mr. Batchelder a danger to himself and potentially others, furthermore, the MDOC has limited knowledge of the individual Mr. Batchelder is said to be traveling with. They warn that he public should not attempt to speak with either of these men.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols tells our affiliate, WMTW that the search began Thursday when police received information that the wanted men may have been dropped off along Route 4 near the Appalachian Trail in the Byron area. That is in northern Oxford County.

Deputies, state police, Maine game wardens, and U.S. Border Patrol are all involved in the search.

Nichols said there was evidence Friday morning that the men may be in the area of the “Height of the Land” near Route 17 in Township D or Roxbury.

Batchelder was sentenced to the Department of Corrections on May 22, 2012 with a 25-year sentence, all but 10 years suspended and 4 years probation, for Gross Sexual Assault, Class A. Originally from Portland, Maine, he is 36 years old, 5′9, 250 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes.

Any information about Batchelder or Petersen should be reported to local law enforcement or emailed to Doc.Wanted@Maine.Gov

Another photo of Batchelder:

BATCHELDER
BATCHELDER(WABI)

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portland reminds marijuana businesses they need license to operate

Updated: 3 hours ago
Maine has already issued at least six licenses for adult use establishments.

News

WIC recipients can use EBT cards instead of paper vouchers

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The new cards work just like debit and credit cards.

News

Northern Light EMMC honoring employees

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The new awards wall was unveiled Thursday.

News

Autumn Gold days return to Ellsworth

Updated: 11 hours ago
The 35th annual Autumn Gold Days in Ellsworth starts next week.

Latest News

News

Maine Children’s Alliance holds virtual Children’s Conference

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Children’s Alliance held it’s 2020 Children’s Conference virtually Thursday.

News

Maine CDC asked about flu mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He said a high number of Mainers generally get the flu shot each season.

News

Maine DOE to launch Social Emotional Learning curriculum

Updated: 13 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Lumber costs soar amid pandemic, local experts offer advice

Updated: 13 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Garland couple celebrating 65 years of marriage

Updated: 14 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

Community

Family of Garland couple asks public for help celebrating anniversary

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Garland couple should be celebrating a milestone anniversary with a big party this year. But the pandemic has thrown a kink in those plans.