Maine unemployment rate falls to 6.9%, labor officials say

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW)

Maine’s unemployment rate fell from 9.9% in July to 6.9% in August, according to new data released by the Maine Department of Labor.

Labor officials said 49,200 jobs have been recovered since the low in April but remain down 55,300 from February.

The decrease in unemployment was partly from an increase in employment, but mostly from a decrease in labor force participation, according to the department of labor.

Officials stressed that the unemployment estimates for August significantly underestimate the true level of job displacement due to that drop in labor force participation.

Maine’s unemployment rate remains lower than the U.S. unemployment rate, which is 8.4%.

August unemployment rates for other states in the region were 6.5% in New Hampshire, 4.8% in Vermont, 11.3% in Massachusetts, 12.8% in Rhode Island, and 8.1% in Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.