Maine school district offering free meals for children

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARMINGDALE, Maine (WMTW) - One Maine school district is asking parents to sign their children up for free meals to get a count of just how many students may need help.

All Maine children can get free meals through the end of the year through their school district after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the free school food program.

To help children get the meals, parents are asked to fill out a form with their school district.

“In this time when we can get kids to eat for free, please utilize this! This is a fantastic opportunity. The more people that can access this the better, I mean children learn when their bellies are full,” RSU 2 Food Services Director Chrissy Michaud said.

Michaud stressed that parents should do this whether their children are in school or doing all remote learning.

She said parents can contact their child’s school to get information on food pickup times.

