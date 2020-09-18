Maine Children’s Alliance holds virtual Children’s Conference

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Children’s Alliance held it’s 2020 Children’s Conference virtually Thursday.

The conference’s Innovation Panel featured Maine leaders discussing how their programs engage families and make a difference in their communities. This year’s featured speaker was Christine James-Brown, CEO of the Child Welfare League of America.

“Think about the roles that all of us play in making children and families better and healthier," said James-Brown. "Not just the state laws, not just the federal laws. But what can we do to make sure we play a particular role in making children and families thrive.”

For more information on the Maine Children’s Alliance, visit mainechildrensalliance.org, or check them out on Facebook.

