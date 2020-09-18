Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 46 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

No new deaths are being reported.
COVID-19 stats for Friday, September 18
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 46 new cases of coronavirus Friday.

With three of the cases still needing to be classified, the overall total is now 5,005.

4,335 people have recovered, an increase in 18 since Thursday.

Active cases rose by 25 overnight for a total of 532.

If we break it down by county, Oxford County saw the biggest jump in cases overnight with 15.

Officials are monitoring an outbreak in that county at the ND Paper mill in Rumford.

There are 33 active cases there.

Androscoggin County is reporting 10 new cases.

York County has seven new cases.

There are 152 active cases there.

COVID-19 County stats for Sep. 18
