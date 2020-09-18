Advertisement

Madison community holds drive-by parade for Maplecrest staff and residents

The nursing home has been hit hard by COVID-19.
Maplecrest Nursing Home Car Parade
Maplecrest Nursing Home Car Parade(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Madison community decorated their cars, honked their horns, and showed appreciation for the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center.

A drive-by parade hoped to give love and support from a distance to the residents and staff.

“I decided, hey, if they’re gonna do parades for birthdays why can’t we do the same thing around the outside perimeter of the nursing home," said Steve Austin, the organizer of the parade. "For me its as important to show the people that we care about, even though we can’t go in to visit them or spend any time with them we could at least show them support through the window.”

A COVID-19 outbreak related to a wedding in the Millinocket area last month has hit the nursing home hard.

A staff member was the first to test positive.

Since then they’ve reported 39 cases and six residents have died.

“One of the residents that we lost was like a sister to me and I was devastated to find out afterwards," said Maplecrest Volunteer Wanda Kranz. "Thank God it hasn’t gone to other nursing homes but this is horrible, 6 residents have died because of this. Hello people - wake up.”

One family traveled from Washington state to celebrate their great nana’s birthday.

“We share a birthday, she turned 90 this year and I turned 9," said Kinley Wilhelm, the great-granddaughter of a resident. "It was a big deal for all of us and we said on her birthday we would come and have a dance party so we’re here now and we’re gonna see her.”

A prize was awarded to the car with the best love and support theme.

“It’s been amazing to se the community pull together to show everyone at Maplecrest that we support them and love them, Austin said.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bail set at $100,000 for Bangor man accused of stabbing ex-wife

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe made his first court appearance by video Friday, charged with attempted murder.

News

KVCC offers late start semester program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
The Flex Start Semester program offers a traditional college semester course load, in three fewer weeks.

Community

Cross Insurance Center hosting second outdoor concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The event will feature 2014 New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Ross.

News

Traffic officials marking one year since state’s hands-free law took effect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s been one year since Maine’s hands-free law went into effect. That means no phones or other hand held devices while you’re driving.

Latest News

News

Federal government files lawsuit against Maine Oxy Acetylene Company

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The federal government has filed a lawsuit against the owners of Maine Oxy Acetylene Supply Company as well as a manager.

News

Ohio Street bridge work in Bangor will close I-95 at times next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic next month.

News

Drive Thru Food Drive safely collects for those in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive Friday at Good Shepherd Food Bank's Hampden location.

News

Old Town building fire quickly extinguished

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Small fire at new restaurant location

News

Police identify victim of fatal crash that happened in Freedom on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Palermo and Albion Roads around 4 o’clock.

News

Maine school district offering free meals for children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine school district offering free meals for children