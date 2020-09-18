Madison community holds drive-by parade for Maplecrest staff and residents

MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Members of the Madison community decorated their cars, honked their horns, and showed appreciation for the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center.

A drive-by parade hoped to give love and support from a distance to the residents and staff.

“I decided, hey, if they’re gonna do parades for birthdays why can’t we do the same thing around the outside perimeter of the nursing home," said Steve Austin, the organizer of the parade. "For me its as important to show the people that we care about, even though we can’t go in to visit them or spend any time with them we could at least show them support through the window.”

A COVID-19 outbreak related to a wedding in the Millinocket area last month has hit the nursing home hard.

A staff member was the first to test positive.

Since then they’ve reported 39 cases and six residents have died.

“One of the residents that we lost was like a sister to me and I was devastated to find out afterwards," said Maplecrest Volunteer Wanda Kranz. "Thank God it hasn’t gone to other nursing homes but this is horrible, 6 residents have died because of this. Hello people - wake up.”

One family traveled from Washington state to celebrate their great nana’s birthday.

“We share a birthday, she turned 90 this year and I turned 9," said Kinley Wilhelm, the great-granddaughter of a resident. "It was a big deal for all of us and we said on her birthday we would come and have a dance party so we’re here now and we’re gonna see her.”

A prize was awarded to the car with the best love and support theme.

“It’s been amazing to se the community pull together to show everyone at Maplecrest that we support them and love them, Austin said.”

