Advertisement

KVCC offers late start semester program

KVCC offers short semester
KVCC offers short semester(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pandemic has forced a lot of us to flexible with our lives.

Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield is doing the same.

The Flex Start Semester program offers a traditional college semester course load, in three fewer weeks.

It’s for students who missed the deadline to start classes at the beginning of the semester.

You still complete the same amount of work but have the opportunity for more customization.

The school offers most of its courses in the program, and now’s the time to sign up.

“The later they start they’re a little bit behind. So I would recommend if they are really serious about it, give us a call by early next week. Every situation is individual and we can give the best advice to what we think is best," said CJ McKenna, Assistant Dean of Enrollment Management with the school.

The Flex Start Semester begins Monday.

The deadline to enroll is the following Monday, September 28th.

School officials say classes will be about 70% online and 30% in person.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bail set at $100,000 for Bangor man accused of stabbing ex-wife

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe made his first court appearance by video Friday, charged with attempted murder.

Community

Cross Insurance Center hosting second outdoor concert

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The event will feature 2014 New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Ross.

News

Traffic officials marking one year since state’s hands-free law took effect

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s been one year since Maine’s hands-free law went into effect. That means no phones or other hand held devices while you’re driving.

News

Federal government files lawsuit against Maine Oxy Acetylene Company

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The federal government has filed a lawsuit against the owners of Maine Oxy Acetylene Supply Company as well as a manager.

Latest News

News

Ohio Street bridge work in Bangor will close I-95 at times next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic next month.

News

Drive Thru Food Drive safely collects for those in need

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive Friday at Good Shepherd Food Bank's Hampden location.

News

Old Town building fire quickly extinguished

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Small fire at new restaurant location

News

Police identify victim of fatal crash that happened in Freedom on Thursday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Palermo and Albion Roads around 4 o’clock.

News

Maine school district offering free meals for children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine school district offering free meals for children

Alert Bar

Manhunt underway in Maine for two men charged with sex crimes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two men wanted by authorities, one convicted of rape the other charged with rape, believed to be in Western Maine area