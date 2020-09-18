KVCC offers late start semester program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The pandemic has forced a lot of us to flexible with our lives.

Kennebec Valley Community College in Fairfield is doing the same.

The Flex Start Semester program offers a traditional college semester course load, in three fewer weeks.

It’s for students who missed the deadline to start classes at the beginning of the semester.

You still complete the same amount of work but have the opportunity for more customization.

The school offers most of its courses in the program, and now’s the time to sign up.

“The later they start they’re a little bit behind. So I would recommend if they are really serious about it, give us a call by early next week. Every situation is individual and we can give the best advice to what we think is best," said CJ McKenna, Assistant Dean of Enrollment Management with the school.

The Flex Start Semester begins Monday.

The deadline to enroll is the following Monday, September 28th.

School officials say classes will be about 70% online and 30% in person.

