Hermon grocery store says canned pumpkin is flying off shelves

Danforth's in Hermon is staying ahead of the canned pumpkin shortage.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - It’s true people love pumpkin including canned pumpkin and because, well, 2020... grocery stores are working hard to keep the stuff stocked.

We went to Danforth’s Down Home Supermarket in Hermon Friday.

They just got their latest shipment you can see here.

Manager Brett Danforth says they’ve seen the demand for it since March.

“It’s a combination of things, folks are home right now and they’re looking to do crafts and stuff around the house including baking. we have a steady supply coming in and suppliers are getting it to us and folks are just grabbing it as quickly as we can get it off the shelf," says Danforth.

You can also find real pumpkins at the store and even pumpkin ice cream next door at the Maine Scoop.

