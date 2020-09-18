Federal government files lawsuit against Maine Oxy Acetylene Company

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The federal government has filed a lawsuit against the owners of Maine Oxy Acetylene Supply Company as well as a manager. This according to the Sun Journal.

The newspaper reports they’re accused breaching an Employee Stock Ownership Plan by misrepresenting the value of the employees stock shares.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed the action Tuesday. The civil action contends the owners concealed the true value of the stock shares so that participants in the ESOP received only a fraction of the value. It also says they violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

A lawyer for the company released a statement from the owners saying plan participants received exactly what an independent appraiser said their stock was worth when the ESOP ended.

