Advertisement

Federal government files lawsuit against Maine Oxy Acetylene Company

Maine Oxy in Hermon.
Maine Oxy in Hermon.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The federal government has filed a lawsuit against the owners of Maine Oxy Acetylene Supply Company as well as a manager. This according to the Sun Journal.

The newspaper reports they’re accused breaching an Employee Stock Ownership Plan by misrepresenting the value of the employees stock shares.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed the action Tuesday. The civil action contends the owners concealed the true value of the stock shares so that participants in the ESOP received only a fraction of the value. It also says they violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

A lawyer for the company released a statement from the owners saying plan participants received exactly what an independent appraiser said their stock was worth when the ESOP ended.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Cross Insurance Center hosting second outdoor concert

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The event will feature 2014 New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Ross.

News

Traffic officials marking one year since state’s hands-free law took effect

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s been one year since Maine’s hands-free law went into effect. That means no phones or other hand held devices while you’re driving.

News

Ohio Street bridge work in Bangor will close I-95 at times next week

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic next month.

News

Drive Thru Food Drive safely collects for those in need

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive Friday at Good Shepherd Food Bank's Hampden location.

Latest News

News

Old Town building fire quickly extinguished

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Small fire at new restaurant location

News

Police identify victim of fatal crash that happened in Freedom on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Palermo and Albion Roads around 4 o’clock.

News

Maine school district offering free meals for children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine school district offering free meals for children

Alert Bar

Manhunt underway in Maine for two men charged with sex crimes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two men wanted by authorities, one convicted of rape the other charged with rape, believed to be in Western Maine area

News

Portland reminds marijuana businesses they need license to operate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Maine has already issued at least six licenses for adult use establishments.

News

WIC recipients can use EBT cards instead of paper vouchers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The new cards work just like debit and credit cards.