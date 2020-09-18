Drive Thru Food Drive safely collects for those in need

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -The need to safely socially distance couldn’t stop the giving spirit of people in the area.



The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive Friday at Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Hampden location.



Just like it sounds, people drove up, opened the car, and the crew unloaded the goods.



They gathered more than 2,500 pounds of food.

“Whether you’re working in a nonprofit or for profit, people have to be flexible and change their approach to still fill the need,” said Matt Donahue, United Way of Eastern Maine. “The need is greater than ever given the circumstances around COVID-19, so the families in Eastern Maine are obviously going to benefit from the generosity of our donors today and others throughout the year.”

The United Way of Eastern Maine will hold its kickoff event Tuesday night.

They’ll be hosting the event at the Bangor Drive In and showing Back to the Future.

It all starts at 5:30.

