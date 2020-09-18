Advertisement

Drive Thru Food Drive safely collects for those in need

They gathered more than 2,500 pounds of food.
The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive at Good Shepherd Food Bank's Hampden location.
The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive at Good Shepherd Food Bank's Hampden location.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) -The need to safely socially distance couldn’t stop the giving spirit of people in the area.

The United Way of Eastern Maine hosted a Drive Thru Food Drive Friday at Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Hampden location.

Just like it sounds, people drove up, opened the car, and the crew unloaded the goods.

They gathered more than 2,500 pounds of food.

“Whether you’re working in a nonprofit or for profit, people have to be flexible and change their approach to still fill the need,” said Matt Donahue, United Way of Eastern Maine. “The need is greater than ever given the circumstances around COVID-19, so the families in Eastern Maine are obviously going to benefit from the generosity of our donors today and others throughout the year.”

The United Way of Eastern Maine will hold its kickoff event Tuesday night.

They’ll be hosting the event at the Bangor Drive In and showing Back to the Future.

It all starts at 5:30.

Details on how to sign up can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Cross Insurance Center hosting second outdoor concert

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The event will feature 2014 New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Ross.

News

Traffic officials marking one year since state’s hands-free law took effect

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s been one year since Maine’s hands-free law went into effect. That means no phones or other hand held devices while you’re driving.

News

Federal government files lawsuit against Maine Oxy Acetylene Company

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The federal government has filed a lawsuit against the owners of Maine Oxy Acetylene Supply Company as well as a manager.

News

Ohio Street bridge work in Bangor will close I-95 at times next week

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The bridge is scheduled to reopen to traffic next month.

Latest News

News

Old Town building fire quickly extinguished

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Small fire at new restaurant location

News

Police identify victim of fatal crash that happened in Freedom on Thursday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of North Palermo and Albion Roads around 4 o’clock.

News

Maine school district offering free meals for children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine school district offering free meals for children

Alert Bar

Manhunt underway in Maine for two men charged with sex crimes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two men wanted by authorities, one convicted of rape the other charged with rape, believed to be in Western Maine area

News

Portland reminds marijuana businesses they need license to operate

Updated: 10 hours ago
Maine has already issued at least six licenses for adult use establishments.