Donald Trump Jr. plans rally in Holden

Trump Jr rally
Trump Jr rally(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Donald Trump Junior is coming to campaign in Holden next week.

The Trump campaign will hold a rally at Maine Military Supply on Wednesday at 6 p.m., doors will open at 5p.m.

One of the President’s other sons Eric Trump held a rally yesterday down in Saco.

The President himself was in Guilford just last May, visiting Puritan Medical Products.

Trump Junior’s visit is part of a Northeast swing, where he will also visit New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

