Cross Insurance Center hosting second outdoor concert

Cross Insurance center hosts second “Evening at Paul Bunyan Park.”(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Good news for folks who enjoyed last week’s outdoor concert at the Cross Insurance Center. A second concert has been scheduled for next Friday.

The event will feature 2014 New England Music Awards Songwriter of the Year winner Chris Ross.

The second “Evening at Paul Bunyan Park” will also be free to guests. The show will be limited to 100 guests in the enclosed area, per state guidelines. Spaces are given out on a first-come basis. Doors open at 4:30, with music starting at 5.

Folks can bring their blankets and chairs - donations for the performer will be accepted at the door.

There will be enhanced food and beverage this go around including beer, wine and other concession offerings.

For more information visit CrossInsuranceCenter.com.

