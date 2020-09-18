Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in downtown Old Town

Fire scene
Fire scene(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

Crews from several towns were called to assist at the scene of a reported fire in Old Town Friday morning.

We’re told the fire was in a building at the intersection of Center Street and Main Street.

That building is the new home of Kanu, a restaurant and bar that is planning to open soon.

Main Street was closed for about 40 minutes.

