Crews respond to fire in downtown Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) -

Crews from several towns were called to assist at the scene of a reported fire in Old Town Friday morning.

We’re told the fire was in a building at the intersection of Center Street and Main Street.

That building is the new home of Kanu, a restaurant and bar that is planning to open soon.

Main Street was closed for about 40 minutes.

After being closed for around 40 minutes Main Street in Old Town is back open https://t.co/SXbWRsl11i pic.twitter.com/EsMT000VTJ — Brian Sullivan (@BSullivanTV) September 18, 2020

