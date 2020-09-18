Clear & Chilly Tonight With Patchy Frost Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure has slowly built into the region throughout the day. Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. It will be chilly with patchy frost possible, especially the further north you travel. Lows will drop back to the 30s for much of the state, to low 40s along the coast.

A strong high pressure system will build into the Great Lakes region this weekend. Saturday it will move into the Eastern Great Lakes and we will see partly to mostly sunny skies. It will stay cool with highs in the 50s. As the area of high pressure pushes over Northern New England for Sunday and Monday, the more sunshine we will see. Lots of sun expected Sunday with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. There may be a couple more clouds on Monday with highs running in the upper 50s to low 60s once again.

All eyes then turn to Hurricane Teddy for Tuesday and Tuesday night. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has this storm pushing to our east, into Nova Scotia. As of now, it has the storm moving into this area as a low-end Category one hurricane. What this means for us... right now the best chance for rain and stronger wind gusts will be in the eastern half of the state, especially the Downeast region. If the system takes this track, it would not have a significant impact on us, with up to 1 - 1.5″ of rain on the eastern border with New Brunswick. Wind gusts may approach 30-40 mph in the eastern half of the state as well. This storm may shift east or west over the next couple days, so we will keep a very close eye on this storm.

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly. Patchy frost possible. Lows will drop back to the 30s for interior Maine, to low 40s along the coast. Winds will be out of the N/NW between 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny skies and cool. Highs will run in the 50s for much of the state. Winds north at 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Lots of sunshine expected and cool. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s statewide.

Monday: Mainly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday: Rain possible and breezy. Highs will run in the 50s across the state.

