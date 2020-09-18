Central Maine Growth Council receives $1.2 million grant for entrepreneurship and innovation

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine Growth Council is getting a 1.2 million dollar grant to support local entrepreneurs and innovation.

It’s part of the Economic Development Administration’s build to scale program.

It supports entrepreneurship and acceleration of company growth for small businesses and start-ups.

The grant is part of Rural Innovation Strategies, which supports economic development in small towns across the country.

“It’s really a doubling down on growing that infrastructure whether it is a new facility downtown or a co-working facility like this, the whole intent of this grant is to stitch and further organize our collective assets together," said Maine Growth Council Director of Planning and Economic Development Garvan Donegan.

The grant will go towards innovation to advance digital capabilities and entrepreneurship in central Maine.

