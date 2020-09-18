Advertisement

Brightening Skies & Cooler Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure and its associated cold front sit just off our coastline this morning keeping clouds and some light rain showers across areas south of Greenville and Milllinocket to start our Friday. Low pressure will gradually move away from the region today taking the clouds with it and allowing skies to brighten from later this morning through the afternoon. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see mostly sunny skies for the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. A northerly breeze will make it feel a bit cooler too with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Skies will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the 30s to near 40° for overnight lows. Patchy frost will be possible tonight.

High pressure will build in to give us some beautiful weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Frost and freeze conditions will be possible Saturday night/Sunday morning and likely again Sunday night/Monday morning especially away from the coastline so for those of you that still have things growing in the garden, you’ll want to keep that in mind. The sunny and fall-like weather will continue Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of some rainfall will be Tuesday depending on the track of Hurricane Teddy. Long range computer models bring Teddy toward central or eastern Nova Scotia Tuesday into Wednesday. On this track, we could see some rain and possibly some wind graze Eastern Maine so we’ll keep a close eye on it over the next few days.

Today: Mostly sunny from Greenville to Millinocket northward, brightening skies elsewhere. A morning shower possible closer to the coast. Highs between 54°-62°. North wind 5-15 with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost. Lows between 31°-39°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Rain possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Bright & Cool Weekend Ahead

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
As a cold front continues to slowly move off to our east a large dome of Canadian high pressure will begin to build towards New England today. The high will bring a mostly sunny sky to northern Maine today, with a brightening sky expected across the rest of the state as the day moves along. The high will bring all of New England bright sunshine both weekend days.

Forecast

Chilly North Tonight, Bright & Cool Friday through Sunday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Chilly North Tonight, Bright & Cool Friday through Sunday

Forecast

Few Showers Possible This Afternoon & Evening

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will continue to push southward through the state this afternoon and evening. This will produce a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state with cooler air behind the front moving into the northern half of the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs while the rest of the state tops off in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A cold front will move through Northern Maine this morning then through the rest of the state this afternoon and evening. This will produce a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state with cooler air behind the front moving into the northern half of the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs while the rest of the state tops off in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

Hit & Miss Showers Today

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:33 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A storm sliding across southeastern Canada will pull a cold front south through Maine today. The cold front will produce some hit and miss showers across our area today, but the front will have little moisture to work with and rainfall totals will likely be .10″ or less.

Forecast

Fair & Mild Tonight, Hit & Miss Showers Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
|
Fair & Mild Tonight, Hit & Miss Showers Thursday

Forecast

Hazy Sunshine & Seasonable This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure centered to our south and east combined with a cold front to our west will produce a gusty south/southwest breeze across the area today. This breeze will usher some milder air into the region with temperatures today getting back closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Expect the southerly breeze to gust to 25-30 MPH inland and 30-35 MPH along the coast.

Forecast

Hazy, Breezy & Milder This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure centered to our south and east combined with a cold front to our west will produce a gusty south/southwest breeze across the area today. This breeze will usher some milder air into the region with temperatures today getting back closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Expect the southerly breeze to gust to 25-30 MPH inland and 30-35 MPH along the coast.

Forecast

Breezy & Milder Today

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
An increasing south to southwest breeze will develop across Maine today as high pressure slides off the coast just to our south. The combination of the southerly breeze and some hazy sunshine will push the high temps into the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Forecast

Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday