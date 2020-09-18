Brightening Skies & Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure and its associated cold front sit just off our coastline this morning keeping clouds and some light rain showers across areas south of Greenville and Milllinocket to start our Friday. Low pressure will gradually move away from the region today taking the clouds with it and allowing skies to brighten from later this morning through the afternoon. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will see mostly sunny skies for the day. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. A northerly breeze will make it feel a bit cooler too with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible. Skies will be clear tonight with temperatures dropping to the 30s to near 40° for overnight lows. Patchy frost will be possible tonight.

High pressure will build in to give us some beautiful weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Frost and freeze conditions will be possible Saturday night/Sunday morning and likely again Sunday night/Monday morning especially away from the coastline so for those of you that still have things growing in the garden, you’ll want to keep that in mind. The sunny and fall-like weather will continue Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies. Our next chance of some rainfall will be Tuesday depending on the track of Hurricane Teddy. Long range computer models bring Teddy toward central or eastern Nova Scotia Tuesday into Wednesday. On this track, we could see some rain and possibly some wind graze Eastern Maine so we’ll keep a close eye on it over the next few days.

Today: Mostly sunny from Greenville to Millinocket northward, brightening skies elsewhere. A morning shower possible closer to the coast. Highs between 54°-62°. North wind 5-15 with gusts to 20-25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost. Lows between 31°-39°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Rain possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

