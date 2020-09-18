Bangor, Lawrence approve guidelines for fall sports programs to return to play

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More school boards have gone forward with return to play this evening. Lawrence giving the go-ahead to all fall sports including 7 on 7 football.

Bangor had a special session unanimously passing their guideline plan for all fall sports, including 7 on 7 football, to return to play as well.

“Be able to share with you this evening a plan for Bangor high school to provide an opening for fall sports,” says Bangor Superintendent Dr. Betsy Webb.

“Many of the individual safety and prevention, both general and sports-specific, drew from the large reopening plan. I would describe as successful," says Bangor high school principal Paul Butler, "In many ways a model, where having brought students back to the building under safe conditions, to deal with the virus in every way. So, this plan is really about returning to Athletics safely.”

