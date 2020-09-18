Advertisement

Bangor, Lawrence approve guidelines for fall sports programs to return to play

Bangor, Lawrence approve guidelines for fall sports programs to return to play
Bangor, Lawrence approve guidelines for fall sports programs to return to play
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - More school boards have gone forward with return to play this evening. Lawrence giving the go-ahead to all fall sports including 7 on 7 football.

Bangor had a special session unanimously passing their guideline plan for all fall sports, including 7 on 7 football, to return to play as well.

“Be able to share with you this evening a plan for Bangor high school to provide an opening for fall sports,” says Bangor Superintendent Dr. Betsy Webb.

“Many of the individual safety and prevention, both general and sports-specific, drew from the large reopening plan. I would describe as successful," says Bangor high school principal Paul Butler, "In many ways a model, where having brought students back to the building under safe conditions, to deal with the virus in every way. So, this plan is really about returning to Athletics safely.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Anjos sets women’s northbound Appalachian Trail fastest known time, shares about record journey completed in Maine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Anjos sets women’s northbound Appalachian Trail fastest known time, shares about record journey completed in Maine.

Sports

High school football players protest canceled fall tackle season

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:51 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
High school football players and parents protest canceled fall tackle football season

Sports

Area school boards make decisions for and against fall sports

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Area school boards make decisions for and against fall sports

Sports

Penobscot Ice Arena giving rink upgrades

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Penobscot Ice Arena giving rink upgrades.

Latest News

News

Mt. Blue High will not participate in sports this fall

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:39 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
The high school will work on developing an intramural program for students.

Sports

Maine Athletic Health Center making numbers work for local athletes’ health

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine Athletic Health Center making numbers work for local athletes’ health

Sports

DI-S and Camden Hills change decisions on some fall sports, Sumner remains cancelled

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
DI-S and Camden Hills change decisions on some fall sports, Sumner remains cancelled

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Sports

Foxcroft Academy athletes excited to start fall practice, share about overcoming COVID-19 positive athletes

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:29 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Foxcroft Academy athletes excited to start fall practice, share about overcoming COVID-19 positive athletes.