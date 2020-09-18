Advertisement

Bail set at $100,000 for Bangor man accused of stabbing ex-wife

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Bangor man accused of stabbing his ex-wife in the neck with a kitchen knife.

It happened Wednesday morning while the couple’s two children were in the home on Westland Street.

40-year-old Joshua McAuliffe made his first court appearance by video Friday, charged with attempted murder.

McAuliffe also faces charges of elevated aggravated assault as well as endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say McAuliffe picked up the couple’s youngest child while ignoring an officer’s commands as they tried to arrest him.

Court documents say McAuliffe and his ex-wife got into an argument after he’d been at the house Tuesday night.

She says McAuliffe assaulted her and she called 9-1-1, but the line got disconnected.

The documents say McAuliffe later called back and said quote, “I stabbed my wife and I need an ambulance now.”

The woman also told police McAuliffe had threatened to kill her in the past and had also told her that if he couldn’t have her, no one will.

Police say they found several threatening messages on her phone, too.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

McAuliffe is due back in court in November.

