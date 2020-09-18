Advertisement

Autumn Gold days return to Ellsworth

Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 35th annual Autumn Gold Days in Ellsworth starts next week.

This year’s events will be a little different due to COVID-19. The car show and the Chowderfest won’t take place this year. The decorating contest, road races, and walks, and Union River boat rides are all still on the schedule.

The annual fall festival is a signature event for the Ellsworth community.

“Our Autumn Gold banners, our flags, that sort of thing, to have those flying downtown, it kind of brings back maybe a little bit of normalcy in a year that is not normal,” said Gretchen Wilson, Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber.

For more information and a full list of events, go to ellsworthchamber.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Children’s Alliance holds virtual Children’s Conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Children’s Alliance held it’s 2020 Children’s Conference virtually Thursday.

News

Maine CDC asked about flu mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
He said a high number of Mainers generally get the flu shot each season.

News

Maine DOE to launch Social Emotional Learning curriculum

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Lumber costs soar amid pandemic, local experts offer advice

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

Latest News

News

Garland couple celebrating 65 years of marriage

Updated: 3 hours ago
WABI TV5 News at 5:00

Community

Family of Garland couple asks public for help celebrating anniversary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
A Garland couple should be celebrating a milestone anniversary with a big party this year. But the pandemic has thrown a kink in those plans.

News

UPDATE: One person dead, two injured in Freedom crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It happened around 4 p.m.

News

High Court reviewing solitary confinement appeal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No word on when the court will make a decision on the matter.

News

Hampden police identify minor who defaced Trump signs, placed dog feces in mailboxes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
No charges have been filed at this point.

News

Drought report shows parts of NH, Maine in severe drought

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists 72.39% of New Hampshire in a severe drought.