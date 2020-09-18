Autumn Gold days return to Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The 35th annual Autumn Gold Days in Ellsworth starts next week.

This year’s events will be a little different due to COVID-19. The car show and the Chowderfest won’t take place this year. The decorating contest, road races, and walks, and Union River boat rides are all still on the schedule.

The annual fall festival is a signature event for the Ellsworth community.

“Our Autumn Gold banners, our flags, that sort of thing, to have those flying downtown, it kind of brings back maybe a little bit of normalcy in a year that is not normal,” said Gretchen Wilson, Executive Director of the Ellsworth Area Chamber.

For more information and a full list of events, go to ellsworthchamber.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.