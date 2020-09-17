Advertisement

Waterfront Concerts founder hopes new Old Town spot starts revitalization

Alex Gray hopes KANU turns Old Town into Arts & Entertainment District
The man behind the Waterfront Concert series in Bangor is hoping his latest venture will be a step toward revitalizing his hometown.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The man behind the Waterfront Concert series in Bangor is hoping his latest venture will be a step toward revitalizing his hometown. Alex Gray says he wants to turn Old Town into an arts and entertainment district. He and his team are ramping up efforts to open KANU. It’s an homage to Old Town Canoe, which his family ran for years. It’s on Main Street in the former Goldsmith Sporting Goods and 10 North Main building. The first floor will be a high end dining bar and restaurant. The second floor is a night club and entertainment area. On the third floor, there will be a roof top patio Gray feels offers that something extra.

“The region needs something, folks in Old Town, Orono,” explained Gray. “We tried to make this as impressive as we could to convince folks from Bangor to make the trek up. It’s a mix of something for everyone. Young and old alike. I think the programming, it starts early in the day and ends late at night. So, I just think there’ll be options abound.”

This process began back in 2017.

Gray says his grander vision is to continue to expand in the neighboring buildings with an event center and a live music venue.

His goal is that Kanu would be able to open in the next 30-60 days.

They are hiring.

Information on how to apply email a resume to info@283kanu.com

