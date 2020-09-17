Advertisement

Variably Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front will move through Northern Maine this morning then through the rest of the state this afternoon and evening. This will produce a wide range in temperatures from north to south across the state with cooler air behind the front moving into the northern half of the state and keeping temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for highs while the rest of the state tops off in the mid-60s to low 70s this afternoon. The cold front doesn’t have much moisture with it so just a few light, scattered showers expected as the front moves through. Best chance of showers over northern areas will be during the morning and the rest of the state during the afternoon and evening hours. The cold front will move offshore tonight. A northerly wind behind the front will usher cooler and drier air into the state tonight. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy across the northern half of the state tonight with lingering clouds for areas closer to the coast. This will create a wide range in temperatures for the overnight hours. Temperatures across the north, under the clear skies, will drop back to the 30s with a few upper 20s possible. Elsewhere, the lingering clouds will keep temperatures mainly in the low to mid-40s for nighttime lows.

Lingering clouds closer to the coast early Friday will give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Overall expect partly to mostly sunny skies Friday, brightest for areas north of Bangor. Temperatures will be cooler for Friday with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. High pressure will build in to give us some beautiful weather this weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 50s to low 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Frost and maybe even freeze conditions will be possible Friday night/Saturday morning, Saturday night/Sunday morning and likely again Sunday night/Monday morning especially away from the coastline so for those of you that still have things growing in the garden, you’ll want to keep that in mind. The sunny and fall-like weather will continue Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible across the north during the morning then elsewhere during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s north and mid-60s to low 70s elsewhere. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy north and partly to mostly cloudy elsewhere Scattered showers possible closer to the coast. Lows in the 30s north and 40s elsewhere. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny, most clouds near the coast. Cooler with highs between 56°-63°. North wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to around 60°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid- 60s.

Hit & Miss Showers Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
A storm sliding across southeastern Canada will pull a cold front south through Maine today. The cold front will produce some hit and miss showers across our area today, but the front will have little moisture to work with and rainfall totals will likely be .10″ or less.

Fair & Mild Tonight, Hit & Miss Showers Thursday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Fair & Mild Tonight, Hit & Miss Showers Thursday

Hazy Sunshine & Seasonable This Afternoon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure centered to our south and east combined with a cold front to our west will produce a gusty south/southwest breeze across the area today. This breeze will usher some milder air into the region with temperatures today getting back closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Expect the southerly breeze to gust to 25-30 MPH inland and 30-35 MPH along the coast.

Hazy, Breezy & Milder This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 8:03 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure centered to our south and east combined with a cold front to our west will produce a gusty south/southwest breeze across the area today. This breeze will usher some milder air into the region with temperatures today getting back closer to average temperatures for this time of year. Expect the southerly breeze to gust to 25-30 MPH inland and 30-35 MPH along the coast.

Breezy & Milder Today

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
An increasing south to southwest breeze will develop across Maine today as high pressure slides off the coast just to our south. The combination of the southerly breeze and some hazy sunshine will push the high temps into the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
Partly Cloudy Tonight, Fair, Breezy & Milder Wednesday

Hazy Sunshine Continues This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:09 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We’ll continue to see hazy sunshine for the remainder of our Tuesday as smoke from the wildfires in Oregon and California has managed to stream all the way into New England, dimming our sunshine a bit.

Hazy Sunshine & Cool Today

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:17 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure sliding through the area today will give us a nice Tuesday. We’ll see hazy sunshine as smoke from the wildfires in Oregon and California has managed to stream all the way into New England.

Bright & Cool Today

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring Maine and the rest of New England sunny and somewhat cooler than normal temperatures today with high temps across our area ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. We’re in for another clear and cool night tonight with low temps running in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Clear & Chilly Tonight, Bright & Cool Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT
|
Clear & Chilly Tonight, Bright & Cool Tuesday