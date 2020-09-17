Advertisement

University of New England takes additional COVID-19 testing measures

UNE
UNE(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW)

The University of New England is undertaking additional testing measures on its Biddeford and Portland campuses as York County remains a hot spot for COVID-19.

Students who feel they’re at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus can be tested free of charge, UNE President James Herbert said in a letter to the university community.

Examples of activities that place a student at higher risk include attending a party, church or other social event where masks are not consistently worn, travel outside of Maine or close contact with someone known to have the virus.

“Students who volunteer for such testing will be granted immunity from any potential conduct violations related to the activity that puts them at increased risk,” Herbert wrote.

There is currently one active case of a UNE student with COVID-19, but York County is host to several outbreaks. The largest is at the county jail where more than 70 people tested positive. The Maine Center for Disease Control is also investing an outbreak at a church and at a VFW.

UNE’s announcement comes a day after the University of Maine System said it would do additional testing and screening at its schools in southern Maine.

