Sweet treats for national assisted living week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -It’s National Assisted Living Week.

An assisted living community in Orono is celebrating with some ice cream.

Spencer’s Ice Cream in Bradley dropped by Dirigo Pines with an ice cream trailer to provide residents with a sweet treat.

Dirigo Pines had to mix up their usual event plans this year to accomodate safety precautions.

Resident Theoline Leblanc says she hasn’t left Dirigo Pines for eight months.

She says it’s been hard but is glad to have bright spots like this.

“We do a lot of things around here. It’s nice to have them come over and give us some ice cream. We talk, we socialize.”

When she went to get some ice cream she was sporting a facemask proclaiming “2020 SUCKS”.

Dirigo Pines Sales and Marketing Director Kate Hills says they’re doing what they can to make 2020 better.

“It’s been really wonderful. We’ve had great celebrations around Mother’s Day, around Father’s Day. Everything we can just to bring a smile to their face.”>

Residents are also able to have socially distanced visits with their families outside the buildings.

