Senate candidate Max Linn files complaint against CMP corridor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine U.S. Senate candidate Max Linn has filed a complaint against the Central Maine Power corridor.

On a Zoom call Thursday, Linn and his lawyer said the corridor will impose substantial cost and harm to scenic views and recreational opportunities in Maine.

They’re asking the Maine Public Utilities Commission to stop construction until costs are addressed and can be repaid to Mainers.

Linn says this is an environmental crisis, not a political stunt.

“This has nothing to do with my campaign. It has everything to do with what’s right for Maine and for America and stopping corporate greed from running over the environment.”

A spokesperson for CMP says they will review the filing and prepare a response.

The utility has ten days to do so.

