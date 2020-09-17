Advertisement

Police working to find cause of deadly Manchester crash

They believe the driver had a medical event causing her to crash into the YMCA building.
It happened just after one yesterday afternoon on the Granite Hill Road in Manchester.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) -Police are trying to determine how a woman died after her car crashed into the YMCA building in Manchester.

It happened just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon on the Granite Hill Road.

They believe 64-year-old Holly Wright suffered a medical event causing her to drive off the road and into the building.

Police say Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

