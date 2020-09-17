Police working to find cause of deadly Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) -Police are trying to determine how a woman died after her car crashed into the YMCA building in Manchester.

It happened just after 1pm Wednesday afternoon on the Granite Hill Road.

They believe 64-year-old Holly Wright suffered a medical event causing her to drive off the road and into the building.

Police say Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

