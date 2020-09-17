Advertisement

UPDATE: One person dead, two injured in Freedom crash

Police respond to deadly crash in Freedom.
Police respond to deadly crash in Freedom.(WCAX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEDOM, Maine (WABI) - Authorities say one person is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Freedom.

It happened around 4, Thursday afternoon.

Officials responded to the intersection of North Palermo and Albion Roads for the two-vehicle crash.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Two people were hurt. We don’t know the extent of their injuries.

Police are investigating the cause.

