Police investigating death of Anson man

(MGN)
(MGN)(KWQC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANSON, Maine (WABI) -

Somerset County authorities are working to figure how how an Anson man died.

Police say they are delving into details about an altercation that took place within the 24 hour period before 52 year old Dwain Libby was found.

Just before 7 o’clock Monday morning, police were called to Libby’s home on the West Mills Road.

According to the sheriff, a friend of Libby’s had found him ill and incoherent and called for help.

We’re told Libby was taken to the hospital, then flown to Portland where he later died.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.

