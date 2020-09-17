Penobscot Ice Arena giving rink upgrades
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Who knows what the winter sports season will look like. Many are concerned about the no indoor sports guideline recently established for the fall season. At Penobscot Ice Arena they are getting ready for hockey by fixing up the arena with new paint and flooring. They expect to reopen in October after taking the ice out a few weeks ago.
