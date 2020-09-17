Advertisement

Opponents launch new referendum effort to block Maine transmission line project

The fight over the power transmission line project through western Maine is not over as a new effort for a second referendum gets underway
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Opponents of the New England Clean Energy Connect power transmission line project through western Maine are making another effort to put the issue to a statewide referendum.

Opponents, led by former State Senator and State Representative Tom Saviello, filed paperwork Wednesday to start the process aimed at a ballot question in 2021.

“This project remains wildly unpopular,” said Saviello, “despite the unprecedented resources that CMP and their foreign-owned parent company Iberdrola have thrown into a massive PR campaign to sway Maine voters. I’m sure CMP was hoping that Mainers would just roll over and concede to their wishes of reaping enormous profits at the expense of our environment and our tourism industry. As I have said all along, in the immortal words of American Revolutionary War Hero John Paul Jones, ‘We have not yet begun to fight.’”

Clean Energy Matters responded to the news saying they were reviewing the language that had been submitted.

“This appears to be yet another desperate attempt to use Maine’s referendum system to derail a project which has been approved by Maine’s executive branch, and affirmed by Maine’s judicial branch,” said Clean Energy Matters executive director Jon Breed. “The Clean Energy Corridor project is a good deal for Maine, and will be a real boost to our economy at a time when we need it most.”

In August, the Maine Supreme Court blocked a first referendum effort that would have put the issue on the ballot this November. The court said the first referendum violated the state constitution by granting voters powers they don’t have.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Four of the cases have yet to be classified.

News

Six Romanians arrested at Northern Maine border

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Border Patrol in Northern Maine arrests 7 in two weekend incidents

News

Large number of Mainers still filing for unemployment half a year after pandemic began

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the week ending September 12, the Maine Department of Labor recorded about 1,400 initial claims filed for state unemployment insurance, and 1,000 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

News

Loan program for first-time home buyers hits record low mortgage rate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Good news for first time home buyers from the Maine State Housing Authority-the agency’s mortgage interest rate for its First Home Loan Program is at 2.875%.

Latest News

News

Department of Labor has new service for job seekers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
DOL has created new program to help Mainers build skills

News

Survey reports young Mainers have lack of awareness of Holocaust

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The director of the Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine is calling for action.

News

Four Maine communities receive funds to improve infrastructure

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Each will receive $50,000.

News

Farmington marks one year anniversary of deadly explosion

Updated: 15 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Nationwide shortage of bus drivers also reflected locally

Updated: 15 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6

News

Bangor man charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing woman

Updated: 15 hours ago
WABI TV 5 News at 6