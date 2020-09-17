More workers at Rumford paper mill test positive for coronavirus

RUMFORD, Maine (WMTW)

More employees at the ND Paper mill in Rumford have tested positive for coronavirus, mill officials said Thursday.

A total of 11 employees have tested positive for the virus, which is an increase from the five reported on Tuesday.

The union representing hundreds of employees said the number of cases could grow as hundreds of workers await COVID-19 test results.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the outbreak at the mill and will likely provide an update on the situation at a 2 p.m. briefing.

The mill, which makes paper and pulp, has remained operational

The company said there has been a mask mandate at the mill since May.

The union president urged workers to make sure they are wearing masks while at the mill.

