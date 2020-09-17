Advertisement

More than $230,000 heading to Lee School District to enhance school violence prevention efforts

This funding is provided through the DOJ’s Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing (STOP): School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP).
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
LEE, Maine (WABI) - More than $230,000 from the Department of Justice is headed to schools in Lee to improve school safety.

The award for MSAD 30 comes from the Students, Teachers, and Officers Preventing School Violence Prevention Program.

The money will be used to buy and install technology to quickly reach law enforcement during an emergency, among other things.

RSU 14, which serves the Windham and Raymond area, will receive $472,997.

