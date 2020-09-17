Advertisement

Maine DOE will launch Social Emotional Learning curriculum

Grade-appropriate modules will provide students with resources to develop a sense of self.
(WSAW)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Education is taking steps to make students feel safe and connected to their school community.

Social Emotional learning curriculum is set to debut this fall.

“Social emotional learning is the foundation of how we help students become really good people in the world," said SEL specialist Kellie Bailey.

450 grade-appropriate modules will provide students with resources to develop a sense of self while managing and regulating emotions.

The goal of the curriculum is to help students build healthy and positive relationships regardless of their backgrounds.

“What we’re looking to do is provide a free and readily available web-based low barrier curriculum to any school district across the state and really having this available to met the diverse needs of our student population," Bailey said.

The SEL team began working on these resources in January, and with the onset of the coronavirus it has become even more relevant to the classroom space.

“We did not know that we were going to be in the midst of a crisis. week now that when human beings are faced with crisis that our systems becomes hard wired for fear and urgency and our hope is that the timing of this SEL curriculum is spot on," Bailey said.

The DOE hopes school districts will adapt the curriculum to both in person and remote learning.

“Brain science tells us that when we put a priority on helping students know how to access their thinking brain and can feel safe and connected within their learning environment they can meet academic outcomes with greater success,” Bailey said.

For more information, visit the Maine DOE website.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

