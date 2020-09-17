Advertisement

Maine CDC reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

Four of the cases have yet to be classified.
CDC Data for Thursday, September 17
CDC Data for Thursday, September 17
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

There are no new deaths. The death toll remains at 138.

Four of the cases have yet to be classified.

The total case count is now 4,962.

There are 11 more active cases for a total of 507.

10 more people have recovered for a total of 4,317.

York County is reporting seven new cases for a total of 1,024.

There are five new cases in Oxford County.

There are 20 active cases there.

Cumberland County is reporting three new cases.

There are 189 active cases there, four more than Wednesday.

COVID-19 Stats for Thursday, September 17
COVID-19 Stats for Thursday, September 17

