Maine CDC investigating coronavirus outbreak at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

KITTERY, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said it has launched an investigation into a coronavirus outbreak at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said Thursday that there are 18 confirmed cases associated with the shipyard.

Shah said 13 cases are among Mainers, four are among New Hampshire residents and one case involves a Massachusetts resident.

Two of the 18 cases are not shipyard employees, but close contacts of infected workers.

Shah said the outbreak at the shipyard is likely connected to a group of employees that commuted together in a van on a regular basis from Sanford to the shipyard.

Shah said seven of the nine people who were part of that commuting group have tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.