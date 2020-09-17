Advertisement

Maine CDC asked about flu mandate

Maine CDC director talks about flu shots
Maine CDC director talks about flu shots
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - During Thursday’s CDC briefing, Doctor Nirav Shah was asked several questions about flu shots including if Maine is looking into a mandatory flu shot for students like in Massachusetts.

Shah said state officials are considering all options.

Shah added the question of making something mandatory is what the number is of people already doing something.

He said a high number of Mainers generally get the flu shot each season.

Shah and other medical experts highly recommend it this year as we continue to face the coronavirus.

“We’re considering any options that can help us get to that higher level but what we really want to do is to encourage folks to take control of their own health. Whether it’s done voluntarily or whether it’s done by state mandate, the goal here has got to be to increase flu vaccine levels to make them as high as possible,” explained Shah.

Shah said the flu shot becomes more beneficial to the community when as many people as possible get it.

He recommends getting one through health care providers, pharmacies, or federally qualified health centers.

