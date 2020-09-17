Advertisement

Lumber costs soar amid pandemic, local experts offer advice

“Been doing this since 1987, it’s probably the wildest ride I’ve been on.”
Costs soar amid pandemic
Costs soar amid pandemic(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The effect of the pandemic continues to spread across nearly every business, impacting so many parts of life in one way or another.

As TV5 found out, those hoping to build their dream house or maybe spruce up their current home, are having a bit of a nightmare.

“It’s been a crazy year,” said Tim Bernard, who owns Crescent Lumber . “Been doing this since 1987. It’s probably the wildest ride I’ve been on, for the customer and as a business owner.”

At Crescent Lumber he works with people like realtor Emily Ellis.

“I have to say in real estate and in new construction, I’ve never seen anything like it before,” she said.

“I’ve never seen it. Just to give you an example, a load of 2 x 4/8 would have usually cost us around $13,000,” said Bernard. “That truck, now our cost is over $40,000 for the same load. That’s just the difference between the end of April and now. Supply is hard to get. Usually we just get anything you want. Now you’re almost damn near begging for lumber."

They point to a few causes.

“I think they had that little spell in March and April that a lot of the warehouses of kitchen cabinets and materials were actually shut down, so it’s hard to get things back up to speed and get those materials moving again from those different warehouses,” explained Ellis.

“Everything took off, and they closed everything down,” said Bernard. “People had to stay home, and they got ideas. If you look around, people have cleaned their houses up a lot. Their lawns are mowed, everything is painted. Everybody’s been home, and nobody’s been to work.”

So what do you do?

“Be truthful with you, it’s my business, if you don’t have to build, hang tight,” said Bernard. “I’m old-school, they think it’s because the interest rates are lower, it balances out. I think that I’ll hang in there. If I have a project, I hate to say it, but I put it off for a little bit.”

“Well I think they really have to think about, do we want to spend the money now to be doing what we do to our homes or to be buying new construction,” siad Ellis. “There’s no way to tell if in the future it’s going to be a little bit less expensive or if when it becomes even more expensive. So, be cautious and be optimistic.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Drought report shows parts of NH, Maine in severe drought

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists 72.39% of New Hampshire in a severe drought.

News

27th Annual Paws on Parade Kicks Off on Bangor Waterfront

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
The annual event raises money for animal welfare throughout the region.

News

Senate candidate Max Linn files complaint against CMP corridor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
On a Zoom call Thursday, Linn and his lawyer said the corridor will impose substantial cost and harm to scenic views and recreational opportunities in Maine.

News

Waterfront Concerts founder hopes new Old Town spot starts revitalization

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The man behind the Waterfront Concert series in Bangor is hoping his latest venture will be a step toward revitalizing his hometown.

Latest News

News

Deaf Mainers honored at virtual ceremony for their community involvement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
This was the 29th Annual Award Ceremony and Tea for Mainers who are deaf.

Coronavirus

University of New England takes additional COVID-19 testing measures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Students who feel they’re at higher risk of contracting the coronavirus can be tested free of charge

Coronavirus

More workers at Rumford paper mill test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The union representing hundreds of employees said the number of cases could grow as hundreds of workers await COVID-19 test results.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC investigating coronavirus outbreak at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

Updated: 2 hours ago
Two of the 18 cases are not shipyard employees, but close contacts of infected workers.

News

More than $230,000 heading to Lee School District to enhance school violence prevention efforts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More than $230,000 from the Department of Justice is headed to schools in Lee to improve school safety.

News

UPDATE: Hampden police identify minor who defaced Trump signs, placed dog feces in mailboxes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say at least three mailboxes were found to have feces in them.