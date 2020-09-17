Lumber costs soar amid pandemic, local experts offer advice

ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The effect of the pandemic continues to spread across nearly every business, impacting so many parts of life in one way or another.

As TV5 found out, those hoping to build their dream house or maybe spruce up their current home, are having a bit of a nightmare.

“It’s been a crazy year,” said Tim Bernard, who owns Crescent Lumber . “Been doing this since 1987. It’s probably the wildest ride I’ve been on, for the customer and as a business owner.”

At Crescent Lumber he works with people like realtor Emily Ellis.

“I have to say in real estate and in new construction, I’ve never seen anything like it before,” she said.

“I’ve never seen it. Just to give you an example, a load of 2 x 4/8 would have usually cost us around $13,000,” said Bernard. “That truck, now our cost is over $40,000 for the same load. That’s just the difference between the end of April and now. Supply is hard to get. Usually we just get anything you want. Now you’re almost damn near begging for lumber."

They point to a few causes.

“I think they had that little spell in March and April that a lot of the warehouses of kitchen cabinets and materials were actually shut down, so it’s hard to get things back up to speed and get those materials moving again from those different warehouses,” explained Ellis.

“Everything took off, and they closed everything down,” said Bernard. “People had to stay home, and they got ideas. If you look around, people have cleaned their houses up a lot. Their lawns are mowed, everything is painted. Everybody’s been home, and nobody’s been to work.”

So what do you do?

“Be truthful with you, it’s my business, if you don’t have to build, hang tight,” said Bernard. “I’m old-school, they think it’s because the interest rates are lower, it balances out. I think that I’ll hang in there. If I have a project, I hate to say it, but I put it off for a little bit.”

“Well I think they really have to think about, do we want to spend the money now to be doing what we do to our homes or to be buying new construction,” siad Ellis. “There’s no way to tell if in the future it’s going to be a little bit less expensive or if when it becomes even more expensive. So, be cautious and be optimistic.”

