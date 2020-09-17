Advertisement

Loan program for first-time home buyers hits record low mortgage rate

By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Good news for first time home buyers from the Maine State Housing Authority.

The agency’s mortgage interest rate for its First Home Loan Program is at 2.875%.

Thats the lowest it’s ever been in Maine Housing’s 51-year history. Through the First Home Loan Program, Maine Housing is also offering first time home buyers a $3,500 grant toward down payment and closing costs.

“We do hear from these borrowers, and they’re overwhelmingly thrilled," said Craig Reynolds, Director of Homeownership for Maine Housing. "Many of them feel that they were never going to be able to accumulate enough down payment or savings to enable them to buy a home.”

For more information or to apply for the First Home Loan Program, visit mainehousing.org.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Department of Labor has new service for job seekers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
DOL has created new program to help Mainers build skills

News

Survey reports young Mainers have lack of awareness of Holocaust

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The director of the Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine is calling for action.

News

Four Maine communities receive funds to improve infrastructure

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Each will receive $50,000.

News

Sea Dog in Bangor holding cornhole tournament for Campbell family

Updated: 12 hours ago
The two-day tournament starts Saturday at noon.

Latest News

News

Piscataquis County man sentenced to four years in prison

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They incidents span from last September to March.

News

Versant Power warns customers of scammers threatening to disconnect

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Company officials say they will never ask for that type of payment.

News

Crash in Holden on Rt. 1A

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two vehicles were involved in the crash near the Irving Oil gas station.

News

A large donation was presented to the Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo and Brownville

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
With the help of local businesses, JSI still raised an astounding 30,000 dollars.

News

Waste disposal industry talks trash, and how to recycle better

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Now much of the waste and recycling is winding up in landfills.

News

Bangor Savings Bank donates for new cancer care technology

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Scalp Cooling is designed to reduce hair loss while going through chemotherapy.