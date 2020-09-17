Advertisement

Large number of Mainers still filing for unemployment half a year after pandemic began

Between March 15 and September 12, the Maine Department of Labor paid out over $1.5 billion in federal and state unemployment benefits
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Six months after the pandemic started, the number of Mainers filing new unemployment claims is still in the quadruple digits.

Last week, the Maine Department of Labor recorded about 1,400 individuals filing for state aid and 1,000 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

29,800 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment.

In addition, 18,200 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

A little more than 7,900 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program/

About 800 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

To date, the Department of Labor has handled approximately 185,800 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 90,400 initial claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. There have been over 2.3 million weekly certifications filed.

Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Six Romanians arrested at Northern Maine border

Updated: moments ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Border Patrol in Northern Maine arrests 7 in two weekend incidents

News

Loan program for first-time home buyers hits record low mortgage rate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Good news for first time home buyers from the Maine State Housing Authority-the agency’s mortgage interest rate for its First Home Loan Program is at 2.875%.

News

Department of Labor has new service for job seekers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
DOL has created new program to help Mainers build skills

News

Survey reports young Mainers have lack of awareness of Holocaust

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The director of the Holocaust Human Rights Center of Maine is calling for action.

Latest News

News

Four Maine communities receive funds to improve infrastructure

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Each will receive $50,000.

News

Sea Dog in Bangor holding cornhole tournament for Campbell family

Updated: 14 hours ago
The two-day tournament starts Saturday at noon.

News

Piscataquis County man sentenced to four years in prison

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
They incidents span from last September to March.

News

Versant Power warns customers of scammers threatening to disconnect

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Company officials say they will never ask for that type of payment.

News

Crash in Holden on Rt. 1A

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Two vehicles were involved in the crash near the Irving Oil gas station.

News

A large donation was presented to the Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo and Brownville

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
With the help of local businesses, JSI still raised an astounding 30,000 dollars.