Large number of Mainers still filing for unemployment half a year after pandemic began

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Six months after the pandemic started, the number of Mainers filing new unemployment claims is still in the quadruple digits.

Last week, the Maine Department of Labor recorded about 1,400 individuals filing for state aid and 1,000 for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

29,800 weekly certifications, or continued claims, were filed last week for state unemployment.

In addition, 18,200 weekly certifications were filed under PUA.

A little more than 7,900 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program/

About 800 weekly certifications were filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

To date, the Department of Labor has handled approximately 185,800 initial claims for the state unemployment program and 90,400 initial claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program. There have been over 2.3 million weekly certifications filed.

Claims data can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/labor/cwri/ui.html

